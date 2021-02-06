Dr. Richard McCann, one of the founding fathers of the aortic surgery program at Duke Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr. Richard L. McCann, one of the founding fathers of the aortic surgery program at Duke has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 5. 2021

Dr. Richard L. McCann, one of the founding fathers of the aortic surgery program at Duke has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 5. 2021.

Duke Aorta mourns the loss of Dr. Richard L. McCann, one of the founding fathers of the aortic surgery program at Duke Dr. McCann taught a generation of Duke residents how to sew & our condolences go out to all who were fortunate enough to know him@DukeSurgery @DukeHeartCenter pic.twitter.com/svlzvIPsAU — Duke Center for Aortic Disease (@DukeAortic) February 5, 2021

