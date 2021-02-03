Dr Robert Pleming Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr Robert Pleming has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 3. 2021
Dr Robert Pleming has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
We’ve received the very sad news that Dr Robert Pleming has passed away suddenly. Robert was a visionary and first-class advocate for heritage aviation. His leadership of the APPG’s Heritage Group will be sorely missed. Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/pQI3QOqfsY
— APPG GeneralAviation (@APPG_GA) February 3, 2021
