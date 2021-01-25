Dr. Robert Schrier Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr. Robert W. Schrier; Chairman of Dept of Medicine ’76-’02 & Head of the Division of Nephrology ’72-’92 has Died .

Dr. Robert Schrier Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr. Robert W. Schrier; Chairman of Dept of Medicine ’76-’02 & Head of the Division of Nephrology ’72-’92 has Died .

Dr. Robert W. Schrier; Chairman of Dept of Medicine ’76-’02 & Head of the Division of Nephrology ’72-’92 has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

University of Colorado Nephrology @CU_Kidney With great sadness, we announce the passing of Dr. Robert W. Schrier; Chairman of Dept of Medicine ’76-’02 & Head of the Division of Nephrology ’72-’92, transforming it into one of the leading Nephrology Divisions in the country. We thank him for his contributions to science.

