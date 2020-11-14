Dr Rose Dentist Shot : Dallas Rapper In Critical Condition After Shooting.

Dr Rose Dentist Shot : Dallas Rapper In Critical Condition After Shooting.

Jerret Rosenberg aka Dr. Rose. Hiphop/celebrity dentist shot & robbed in Dallas; In critical condition!, according to a statement posted online on November 13.  2020.
Dallas rapper and dentist Dr Rose got shot and robbed while leaving his dentist office. Dr. Rose gained national fame for being the first Dentist who is also a rapper with a huge following.  This is happening days after another Dallas rapper Mo3 was shot and killed while driving in a busy Dallas freeway.

 

