Dr. Saadat Anwar Siddiqi Death -Dead – Obituary : Prof. Dr. Saadat Anwar Siddiqi has Died .
Prof. Dr. Saadat Anwar Siddiqi has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
It is communicated with deep sorrow that Prof. Dr. Saadat Anwar Siddiqi, former professor at the Centre of Excellence in Solid State Physics, University of the Punjab, and founder of the Khwarizmi Science Society has passed away. pic.twitter.com/ScD3xviRSN
— University of the Punjab (@pu_lhr_official) December 8, 2020
University of the Punjab @pu_lhr_official It is communicated with deep sorrow that Prof. Dr. Saadat Anwar Siddiqi, former professor at the Centre of Excellence in Solid State Physics, University of the Punjab, and founder of the Khwarizmi Science Society has passed away.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.