By | December 8, 2020
Dr. Saadat Anwar Siddiqi Death -Dead – Obituary : Prof. Dr. Saadat Anwar Siddiqi has Died .

Prof. Dr. Saadat Anwar Siddiqi has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.

University of the Punjab @pu_lhr_official It is communicated with deep sorrow that Prof. Dr. Saadat Anwar Siddiqi, former professor at the Centre of Excellence in Solid State Physics, University of the Punjab, and founder of the Khwarizmi Science Society has passed away.

