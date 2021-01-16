Dr Sam Phillips Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Legendary South African Thespian Dr Sam Phillips has Died.
Legendary South African Thespian Dr Sam Phillips has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 16. 2020.
Ayanda Roda 4h · It is with sadness that we share the news of the passing of Legendary South African Thespian Dr Sam Phillips. We received news of his passing this morning (Saturday 16th of January) Ntate Phillips was the first person from the African continent to walk the red carpet of the Academy Awards as a nominee, something only known to a few in South Africa. He was nominated for his role in Senzeni na? in 1992. When TV 2 started in 1980, he settled in Johannesburg as a TV actor, playing the lead in several religious programmes, including the acclaimed Monna wa Cyrene and Ibali lika Yona. Most recently, he was in Netflix show Kings of Joburg which has kept viewers captivated. We sending condolences to his family and friends, in him the creative industry has lost actor, writer, music composer, director and producer. Ha moya wa hae o robale ka kgotso.
Source: (20+) sam phillips – Search Results | Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.