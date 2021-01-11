Dr. Sarah Schuetze Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr. Sarah Schuetze, Associate Professor of English has Died.

Dr. Sarah Schuetze, Associate Professor of English has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.

UWGB Pride Center 3h · We have learned of the passing of the Pride Center’s great friend and ally, Dr. Sarah Schuetze, Associate Professor of English. We recognize in gratitude Sarah’s support of the the Pride Center, and LGBTQ+ literature via her interesting book clubs and classroom discussions. We also loved her animal rescue stories that she shared with us! We will miss her warm smile and greetings she gave us each day!

We are heartbroken to announce that Professor Sarah Schuetze has passed away. We know that many of you have been enlightened, inspired, and uplifted by Prof. Schuetze’s teaching and mentorship. We have been, too.

Dr. Schuetze changed the mindsets lives, and futures of thousands of students at UW-Green Bay. She has been a fierce, bright star for students, colleagues, staff, and countless others in the NE Wisconsin community, and in her fields of scholarship.

To our current students: we understand that you may need time, space, and resources to process this loss, and will also have practical questions about Spring 2021 courses and advising. We have sent current majors and minors UWGB resources for grief and support. Continue checking your email this week for more information on your classes and advising needs.

To our current and former students: we know that many of you will wish to join us in honoring Prof. Schuetze’s memory. We will post updates about events in honor of Dr. Schuetze on this page, and send them out via e-mail as well.

Please try to stay safe and be well. We are here to support you.

Dr. Rebecca Nesvet and Dr. Rebecca Meacham, Co-Chairs of English See Less

Madeline Jensen

Thank you for everything, Dr. Schuetze. Thank you for your humor and your kindness.

Chue Lor-San

May she rest in peace and my condolences to the friends and family that has been blessed to know her.