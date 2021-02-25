Dr Satish Rohra Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr Satish Rohra has Died .

RT @uttaras: Very sorry to hear that Dr Satish Rohra,the Sindhi linguist & literary critic has passed away.He was one of the founders of the Indian Institute of Sindhology in Kachchh, editor of the Sindhi-Hindi-English trilingual dictionary, author of works of fiction & on linguistics.Read More —————————————————————————————

