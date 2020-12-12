Dr. Scott Helton Death -Obituary – Dead : District 88 Superintendent Dr. Scott Helton has Died .

District 88 Superintendent Dr. Scott Helton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.

What a loss. A strong educator, a champion for equity and a great friend. Makes me sad….. ‘A visionary’: DuPage District 88 mourning beloved Superintendent Scott Helton https://t.co/W8Sve1jwRr — David Larson (@SuptLarson) December 12, 2020

Mike Niewinski 7 hrs · RIP Scott. Thank you for seeing the potential in my wife and knowing what she could do as a leader. Your passion and love for every student to succeed was amazing. I will miss your firm handshake and talking sports with you at the AT games. My God grant you eternal peace. Message from the school board: It is with great sadness I share the news that District 88 Superintendent Dr. Scott Helton passed away last night, Dec. 10. Scott suffered a stroke in late October and was being treated at a rehabilitation facility. At this time, we ask that you please keep Scott’s family – including his three sons, Scott Jr., Joe and Tommy – in your thoughts and prayers. The family members are incredibly grateful for everyone’s kind words and support, and although they appreciate the thought of phone communication, attempts to visit, and flower deliveries, this time is very overwhelming. Those who would like to send the family messages of sympathy and condolences are invited to do so at www.dupage88.net/MessagesforHelton.

Source: (20+) Facebook

Tributes

———————— –

Vic Zimmerman wrote

I was in same cohort with Scott and Kathleen and several other current/retired Supts and admins – always enjoyed Scott Helton’s stories and laughter – Jack B, Jeff C, too.

Dr. Kathleen Porreca wrote

Replying to @jonbartelt @IllinoisASA and 6 others

Scott Helton was my cohort-mate at the U of I and we had many fun adventures together during our weekends in C-U many years ago. He was a wonderful leader and colleague. I am heartbroken.

West40 Family-School wrote

We send our most profound condolences to Scott Helton’s family, colleagues and loved ones.

DuPage County ROE wrote

We are so saddened to hear of the passing of Scott Helton, Superintendent of District 88 (Willowbrook and Addison Trail High Schools).

DuPage County ROE wrote

An educator through and through, Scott cared tremendously for his students and the community. He will be remembered fondly. We send our sympathy to his family and loved ones.

Susan Forcash wrote

This is such sad news. Such a genuinely kind man who cared so much for students, staff, and the community. The world lost a good man.

Carol Smith wrote

On behalf of the @INSPRABoard we send our deepest sympathies to the District 88 family.