Dr. Sean McCagh Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr. Sean McCagh has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 1. 2021

Dr. Sean McCagh has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 1. 2021.

Western Maryland Dermatology 18h · To our family, friends, patients and our community: It is with heavy hearts that Western Maryland Dermatology shares the passing of our friend and colleague, Dr. Sean McCagh. Born and raised in Western Maryland, Dr. McCagh joined our practice in 1996 and served as a skilled and caring physician here for the last 25 years. He loved his career and taking care of patients. Sean’s legacy is far more than that of a husband, father, and doctor. He will always be remembered for his dedication to our local community. One of his greatest achievements as a champion for Western Maryland was the annual Hooley Plunge, which has raised over 1 million dollars to support The Special Olympics, and other causes that benefit individuals with special needs. As we grieve this tremendous loss to our community, Dr. Herring and the rest of the staff at Western Maryland Dermatology remain dedicated to providing exceptional care and serving our community as Dr. McCagh would want. We will honor his life and legacy each and every day. We appreciate your prayers, thoughts and healing well wishes as we navigate the difficult days ahead. Please be patient with our staff, and be caring as we mourn during this time.

Nick Dearcangelis

Our community has lost a great man and doctor. Sean we be dearly missed by all. He was my friend for many years. Heaven has gained a true angel. Rest In Peace my friend.

Mary Ann Briner

A Great Loss Of An Awesome Guy. Prayers to The Entire McCagh Family and All of His working family at The Dermatology Center.



Jill Graves

I’m so very sorry for the loss of this skilled physician and community leader. My prayers of comfort to his family, colleagues, friends, patients, and everyone else whose life he touched.

Monica Kegg

Prayers to you all!! I will miss him greatly! He’s been my dermatologist for so many years. I can locate all the spots he’s either cut off or froze off. I will never forget his voice telling me I get too much sun. However, I always knew he cared and that I mattered! Things are changed forever.

Cindy Thompson

I was a Unit Secretary at Sacred Heart. One Sunday, we had a patient with a serious problem. No one was on call. I tried to find how to get in touch with one of your doctors. When I called Dr Sean, he asked how I got his number. I told him I found it in the phone book (residential section). He chuckled. He also came in to take care of the patient. My condolences to you all.

Brad Bolyard

Cumberland lost a good one here. His services were relied on greatly. Thoughts and prayers for his family and the Western MD Dermatology family.

Mary Kaye Rizer Cooper

So sorry for the loss of Dr. Sean. What a wonderful dermatologist he was. I’m keeping his family, and the staff of Western Maryland Dermatology in my prayers.

Kathy White

So sorry for your loss. Sean was a great guy who left his mark in many places. Hugs and prayers to all of you during this difficult time.

Kathy Riggs

I am so sorry… I just don’t know what to say… it’s heart breaking for all of us but especially for his family and staff. Sean always had a smile on his face and was just fun to be around.

Debbie Burkey

So sad. Prayers to his office staff and colleagues during this difficult time. Can’t believe we will not be seeing that beautiful smile.

Susan McKenzie

So sorry to hear of the passing of Dr. McCagh, I went to him for years. He was a great and caring doctor. He will be missed by his patients and community to who he gave so much! Prayers to the McCagh family.