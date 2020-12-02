Dr. Selma Pierce Death -Dead – Obituaries: Salem community leader and retired dentist Dr. Selma Pierce has died.
Salem community leader and retired dentist Dr. Selma Pierce has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 1, 2020.
— Virginia Barreda (@vbarreda2) December 2, 2020
Selma Pierce was a very gracious, lovely woman. My deepest condolences. https://t.co/742418oJO6
— Happenstance (@USA24111) December 2, 2020
Tributes
Really sad news out of Salem tonight. Dr. Selma Pierce, a community leader, dentist and mother, has died in a car accident. The news comes one day after her husband, Bud Pierce, announced he would run for governor in 2022. #orpol #orleg https://t.co/sZJZEbyJAf
— Lauren Dake (@LaurenDake) December 2, 2020
Wonderful people, both of them. It’s utterly devastating. A terrible loss for Dr Pierce and for our entire community and state. Selma was the embodiment of a “compassionate conservative”, and I admire her very much. She will be so missed.
— Stephanie (@Poppiesandthist) December 2, 2020
Oregon Senate Republicans wrote
Senate Republican Leader Senator Fred Girod on the sudden and tragic loss of Dr. Selma Pierce:
“Oregon lost a steadfast public servant tonight, Dr. Selma Pierce. Selma had a heart for service and was a pillar in the Salem community.”
“She was a passionate advocate for Oregonians across the state and in her quiet and warm demeanor, Selma made sure everyone she met, as both a candidate and a candidate’s wife, felt welcome.”
“Selma’s passing is a reminder that life is fleeting, and she will be missed by me and countless others.”
– Senator Fred Girod .
Gordon Friedman wrote
So tragic. I met & came to respect Dr. Pierce when covering her husband’s gubernatorial run. Beyond being nice as can be, we were once on a tiny jet to a campaign stop & a crash seemed imminent (it’s a long story) but Selma had nerves of steel & impressively never showed any fear.
