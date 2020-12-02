Dr. Selma Pierce Death -Dead – Obituaries: Salem community leader and retired dentist Dr. Selma Pierce has died.

By | December 2, 2020
0 Comment

Dr. Selma Pierce Death -Dead – Obituaries: Salem community leader and retired dentist Dr. Selma Pierce has died.

Salem community leader and retired dentist Dr. Selma Pierce has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 1, 2020.

” Virginia Barreda on Twitter: “Salem community leader and retired dentist Dr. Selma Pierce has died after she was struck by a vehicle in West Salem. ”

Tributes 

Oregon Senate Republicans wrote 
Senate Republican Leader Senator Fred Girod on the sudden and tragic loss of Dr. Selma Pierce:

“Oregon lost a steadfast public servant tonight, Dr. Selma Pierce. Selma had a heart for service and was a pillar in the Salem community.”

“She was a passionate advocate for Oregonians across the state and in her quiet and warm demeanor, Selma made sure everyone she met, as both a candidate and a candidate’s wife, felt welcome.”
“Selma’s passing is a reminder that life is fleeting, and she will be missed by me and countless others.”
– Senator Fred Girod .

Gordon Friedman wrote 
So tragic. I met & came to respect Dr. Pierce when covering her husband’s gubernatorial run. Beyond being nice as can be, we were once on a tiny jet to a campaign stop & a crash seemed imminent (it’s a long story) but Selma had nerves of steel & impressively never showed any fear.

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Dr. Selma Pierce Death -Dead – Obituaries: Salem community leader and retired dentist Dr. Selma Pierce has died.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.