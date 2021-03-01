Dr Shankar Uprety Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr Shankar Uprety has Died .
DEATHS – OBITUARIES NOTICES.
The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.
Saddened to hear the demise of Dr Shankar Uprety, famously known as ‘Shankar Doctor’ or ‘Shankar Ba’ in eastern Nepal villages
Nisha and I were born at his Sanishcharee clinic, Jhapa.
Heartfelt condolences to @sanjeevuprety and family
May his departed soul rest in peace!!!Read More
—————————————————————————————
WHAT YOU JUST READ.
The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.
You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.
Condolences.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.