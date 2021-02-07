Dr. Sheldon Pavel Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr. Sheldon Pavel aka “Shelly” 13th President of Central High School of Philadelphia has Died.

Dr. Sheldon Pavel aka “Shelly” 13th President of Central High School of Philadelphia has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 7. 2021.

Samantha Gambles 3h · Dr. Sheldon Pavel aka "Shelly" 13th President of Central High School of Philadelphia. Serving over 28 years in that role – longest serving President of the school in history Dr. Pavel was a true mentor to me. He was President of Philadelphia Central High School when I attended as a student and was my boss when he hired me as a math teacher. He so badly wanted me to become Freshman Class Sponsor and to this day I wonder what I missed out on by passing that up. I did sponsor NHS while teaching at Central and I got to work with some of the most extraordinary young people in that role. Pictured here is a group of us at the NHS dinner at La Viola (2010?). I still remain in touch with many of my former Central students (one even sold me my wedding dress!). Working at Central after being a student there will always be an experience I hold close to my heart. Some of my favorite memories surround my time in that building. I will always remember Shelly's rule that you always do what is right for kids and you never post a grade ending in a 9. Both rules I live by to this day. This man is a legend and will always hold a special place in my heart. This world is not going to be the same without him. Shelly I know you are up in heaven looking down on all of us with a pipe in your mouth and cup of coffee in you hand. I still miss seeing your face pop into my classroom to say hello. You will be dearly missed – Sam Lite