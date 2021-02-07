Dr. Sheldon Pavel Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr. Sheldon Pavel aka “Shelly” 13th President of Central High School of Philadelphia has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 7. 2021

Dr. Sheldon Pavel aka “Shelly” 13th President of Central High School of Philadelphia has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 7. 2021.

Samantha Gambles 3h  · Dr. Sheldon Pavel aka “Shelly” 13th President of Central High School of Philadelphia. Serving over 28 years in that role – longest serving President of the school in history Dr. Pavel was a true mentor to me. He was President of Philadelphia Central High School when I attended as a student and was my boss when he hired me as a math teacher. He so badly wanted me to become Freshman Class Sponsor and to this day I wonder what I missed out on by passing that up. I did sponsor NHS while teaching at Central and I got to work with some of the most extraordinary young people in that role. Pictured here is a group of us at the NHS dinner at La Viola (2010?). I still remain in touch with many of my former Central students (one even sold me my wedding dress!). Working at Central after being a student there will always be an experience I hold close to my heart. Some of my favorite memories surround my time in that building. I will always remember Shelly’s rule that you always do what is right for kids and you never post a grade ending in a 9. Both rules I live by to this day. This man is a legend and will always hold a special place in my heart. This world is not going to be the same without him. Shelly I know you are up in heaven looking down on all of us with a pipe in your mouth and cup of coffee in you hand. I still miss seeing your face pop into my classroom to say hello. You will be dearly missed – Sam Lite 263 7474 11 Comments 3 Shares Like Comment Share

