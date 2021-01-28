Dr Sibongile Khumalo Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr Sibongile Khumalo, World celebrated South African singer, affectionately known as Ma’Mngoma has Died .

January 28, 2021
Dr Sibongile Khumalo Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr Sibongile Khumalo, World celebrated South African singer, affectionately known as Ma’Mngoma has Died .

Dr Sibongile Khumalo, World celebrated South African singer, affectionately known as Ma’Mngoma has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Jozi FM @jozifm [Just-In] Dr Sibongile Khumalo, World celebrated South African singer, affectionately known as Ma’Mngoma has passed away. Dr Khumalo was a world-renowned jazz and opera vocalist with a career spanning over 30 years. #RipSibongileKhumalo M.M

