Dr Sibongile Khumalo Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr Sibongile Khumalo, World celebrated South African singer, affectionately known as Ma’Mngoma has Died .

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Dr Khumalo was a world-renowned jazz and opera vocalist with a career spanning over 30 years. #RipSibongileKhumalo M.M pic.twitter.com/wDo69sNqlf
