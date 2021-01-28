Dr Sibongile Khumalo Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr Sibongile Khumalo, World celebrated South African singer, affectionately known as Ma’Mngoma has Died .

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Dr Khumalo was a world-renowned jazz and opera vocalist with a career spanning over 30 years. #RipSibongileKhumalo M.M pic.twitter.com/wDo69sNqlf — Jozi FM (@jozifm) January 28, 2021

