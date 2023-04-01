Dr. Sirajuddin Ahmed Passed Away.

Our teacher, Dr. Sirajuddin Ahmed, who formerly served as the Principal of Khyber Medical College and the Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, sadly passed away. He embodied the values of an Oslerian clinician, delivering compassionate care and prioritizing the teaching and practice of medicine. May he rest in peace.

Dr. Ahmed was known for his expertise in the field of medicine and his dedication to his patients. He was a respected teacher who mentored many medical students and physicians over the years, passing on his knowledge and skills to future generations. His compassionate care and dedication to his patients was exemplary and he will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.

As a clinician, Dr. Ahmed was known for his ability to diagnose complex cases and for his dedication to providing personalized care to each of his patients. He was passionate about helping others and was always willing to go above and beyond to ensure that his patients received the best possible care. He was a true humanitarian who dedicated his life to the service of others and his legacy will live on.

Dr. Ahmed’s passing is a great loss to the medical community, but his contributions to the field will continue to inspire and guide future generations of physicians. His commitment to patient care, his dedication to teaching, and his passion for medicine will always be remembered.

To Dr. Ahmed’s family, friends, and colleagues, we offer our deepest condolences during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace and his memory be a source of comfort and inspiration to all who knew him.

إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون

RIP Sir pic.twitter.com/l5wjY9LEDG — Mohammad Taqi (@mazdaki) April 1, 2023

