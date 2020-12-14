Dr. Stan Scheer Death -Dead – Obituary : Dr. Stan Scheer has Died .

By | December 14, 2020
0 Comment

Dr. Stan Scheer Death -Dead – Obituary : Dr. Stan Scheer has Died .

Dr. Stan Scheer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

Thompson School Dist @ThompsonR2J We are deeply saddened to announce that Dr. Stan Scheer, who served as TSD superintendent from late 2012 through June of 2018, passed away this morning. We hope you will join us in keeping his family in your thoughts.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.