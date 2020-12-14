Dr. Stan Scheer Death -Dead – Obituary : Dr. Stan Scheer has Died .
Dr. Stan Scheer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
We are deeply saddened to announce that Dr. Stan Scheer, who served as TSD superintendent from late 2012 through June of 2018, passed away this morning.
We hope you will join us in keeping his family in your thoughts. pic.twitter.com/LaaHWOtHUX
— Thompson School Dist (@ThompsonR2J) December 13, 2020
Thompson School Dist @ThompsonR2J We are deeply saddened to announce that Dr. Stan Scheer, who served as TSD superintendent from late 2012 through June of 2018, passed away this morning. We hope you will join us in keeping his family in your thoughts.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.