By | December 7, 2020
Dr Stephen Mogusu Death -Dead – Obituary : Dr Stephen Mogusu, a brilliant and selfless medic has Died .

Dr Stephen Mogusu, a brilliant and selfless medic has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.

William Samoei Ruto, PhD @WilliamsRuto · 4h We are saddened by the loss of Dr Stephen Mogusu, a brilliant and selfless medic who was dedicated to deliver critical care and support to our country during this COVID-19 crisis.

