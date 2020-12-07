Dr Stephen Mogusu Death -Dead – Obituary : Dr Stephen Mogusu, a brilliant and selfless medic has Died .
Our thoughts are with Dr Mogusu’s family, their loved ones and colleagues at this sorrowful moment. Rest In Peace.
— William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) December 7, 2020
William Samoei Ruto, PhD @WilliamsRuto · 4h We are saddened by the loss of Dr Stephen Mogusu, a brilliant and selfless medic who was dedicated to deliver critical care and support to our country during this COVID-19 crisis.
