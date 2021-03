Dr. Stuart Urbach Death – Obituary : RT @UofLMedicine: We were saddened to hear of the passing of our colleague, friend and @uoflmedschool legend Dr. Stuart Urbach. …

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @UofLMedicine: We were saddened to hear of the passing of our colleague, friend and @uoflmedschool legend Dr. Stuart Urbach. He will be dearly missed and his contributions to medicine and medical education at @uofl and the community are incalculable 🙏 #CardForever



——————————-NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook.

TRIBUTES.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.