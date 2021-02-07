Dr. Temeaka El Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr. Temeaka Gray El has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 7. 2021

Dr. Temeaka Gray El has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 7. 2021.

Many are now aware, but, for those who may not have heard, It is with great sadness that I share news of the passing of one of our valued ⁦@utoledonursing faculty and friend, Dr. Temeaka Gray El. She will be solely missed! This is one of my favorite pics…

Peace, Temeaka. pic.twitter.com/Yu3NvQDlE1 — Linda Lewandowski (@UToledoNursing) February 7, 2021

Dawn Wright

Driving home after dropping my grand off to work and the tears start to flow, Indago Blu I’m so hurt and I wish I would have told you more how much of a friend and sister you’ve been to me, the support you’ve always shown me those things are just a portion of the amazing character you possessed. Your WICKED sense of humor lol even your sarcasm. The Dr., WIFE, MOTHER, PROFESSOR,DAUGHTER, SISTER,FRIEND (The Giver is what you are ) LOVE YOU INDAGO BLU . May ALLAH KEEP THE FAMILY COVERED IN A BLANKET OF LOVE AND COMFORT .Temeaka Gray El



Dovey Dove is with Andrea Kizer and James Adams.

My work family but they’re my family…

Our Angel Dr. Temeaka Gray El received her wings .. years and years of beautiful memories.

We Love you always and fly high….

A Woman’s Answer will never be the same.

Natasha Williams

Prayers and condolences to you and the family and her work family. She truly was a beautiful person.

Debra A Bowman

I found out yesterday through my sister are used to work with her stepmother it just really broke my heart.