Dr Tom McGinley Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr Tom McGinley, founder of Foyle Hospice has Died .
Dr Tom McGinley, founder of Foyle Hospice has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
It is with deepest sadness that we learned of the passing of Dr Tom McGinley, founder of Foyle Hospice. A true visionary, Foyle Hospice was a labour of love for Dr McGinley and now stands firm as his legacy to the city. We will forever be indebted to him.
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.