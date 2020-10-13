Dr Vuyo Mahlathi Death – Dead :Dr Vuyo Mahlathi Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

By | October 13, 2020
0 Comment

Dr Vuyo Mahlathi Death – Dead :Dr Vuyo Mahlathi Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Dr Vuyo Mahlathi has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 13, 2020.

“phumla williams on Twitter: “Have just learnt from AFASA the passing away of Dr Vuyo Mahlathi. A great loss ! Deepest condolences to her family and friends ”

Tributes 

Xhanti Payi wrote
1. I can’t remember where I 1st met Dr Vuyo Mahlathi,but she was at every venue development was discussed.Insistent on inclusion.
People say “what a loss”.It is rarely as meaningful as it is about her.
Last I saw her she reminded me of water challenges of E Cape Agri efforts.

Yonela Diko wrote
Oh noo, devastating news. Exceptional woman. I was happy to share platforms with her equally exceptional husband. 2020 we have lost so muchMan facepalming RIP

Xolile Fikile wrote
Terrible. What a loss. A consummate professional and trailblazer. Hope her project in Butterworth to revive the clothing industry there continues and realizes the goals she had for it. #RIPVuyoMahlathi Broken heartBroken heartBroken heart

Rise Africa wrote
So so sad, may her beautiful soul rest in peace. Mara what happened hey, heard she was in hospital for three weeks. Shoo

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Dr Vuyo Mahlathi Death – Dead :Dr Vuyo Mahlathi Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Category: Death - Obituary

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.