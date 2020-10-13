Dr Vuyo Mahlathi Death – Dead :Dr Vuyo Mahlathi Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Dr Vuyo Mahlathi has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 13, 2020.

“phumla williams on Twitter: “Have just learnt from AFASA the passing away of Dr Vuyo Mahlathi. A great loss ! Deepest condolences to her family and friends ”

Have just learnt from AFASA the passing away of Dr Vuyo Mahlathi. A great loss ! Deepest condolences to her family and friends pic.twitter.com/A4Ni1M4kT6 — phumla williams (@mirriamp) October 13, 2020

Tributes

Waking up to the news of the passing away of Dr Vuyo Mahlathi, is devastating💔😭…A good Sister, patriot, entrepreneur and community builder. Dr Vuyo was a Global thought Leader with a passion for rural development and women empowerment. Our country has lost a shining light.. — Nolitha (@fakude_nolitha) October 13, 2020

READ | Statement of the Premier of the Eastern Cape province, Mr Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane about the death of one of his Advisors, Dr Vuyo Mahlathi. #VuyokaziMahlati pic.twitter.com/dcD0JC8cVQ — Eastern Cape Provincial Government (@EASTERNCAPEGOV) October 13, 2020

Xhanti Payi wrote

1. I can’t remember where I 1st met Dr Vuyo Mahlathi,but she was at every venue development was discussed.Insistent on inclusion.

People say “what a loss”.It is rarely as meaningful as it is about her.

Last I saw her she reminded me of water challenges of E Cape Agri efforts.

Yonela Diko wrote

Oh noo, devastating news. Exceptional woman. I was happy to share platforms with her equally exceptional husband. 2020 we have lost so muchMan facepalming RIP Xolile Fikile wrote

Terrible. What a loss. A consummate professional and trailblazer. Hope her project in Butterworth to revive the clothing industry there continues and realizes the goals she had for it. #RIPVuyoMahlathi Broken heartBroken heartBroken heart Rise Africa wrote

So so sad, may her beautiful soul rest in peace. Mara what happened hey, heard she was in hospital for three weeks. Shoo