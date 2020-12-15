Dr. William Hiatt Death -Dead – Obituary : Dr. William Hiatt has Died .
Dr. William Hiatt has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.
It is with great sadness we share the news that Dr. @WilliamHiatt18 passed away peacefully on 8Dec2020. Read our full tribute to our beloved friend, mentor, and leader @ https://t.co/F9A2KTKFsV
Initiatives to celebrate Will’s legacy will be shared in the near future. #RIPDrHiatt pic.twitter.com/wkOJ5cp9rs
— CPC Clinical Research (@cpcresearch) December 10, 2020
