Dr. William Moore Death -Dead – Obituary :Dr. William Moore, who served at @SouthernU_BR for more than 30 years has Died .
Dr. William Moore, who served at @SouthernU_BR for more than 30 years has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.
The SU family extends our condolences to the family and loved ones of Dr. William Moore, who served at @SouthernU_BR for more than 30 years. His overall dedication to #HigherEd continues to impact this nation. Read about Dr. Moore's legacy: https://t.co/mCDzNRspKG #WeAreSouthern pic.twitter.com/RrJ5a2YmmS
— Ray L. Belton, Ph.D. (@SUSprez) December 11, 2020
Ray L. Belton, Ph.D. @SUSprez The SU family extends our condolences to the family and loved ones of Dr. William Moore, who served at @SouthernU_BR for more than 30 years. His overall dedication to #HigherEd continues to impact this nation. Read about Dr. Moore’s legacy: https://bit.ly/3a41vsw #WeAreSouthern
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.