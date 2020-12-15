Dr. William Norwood Death -Obituary – Dead : Dr. William Norwood has Died .
Dr. William Norwood has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.
Conquering CHD – Illinois 20 hrs · It is with great sadness we have learned of the passing of Dr. William Norwood yesterday. Dr. Norwood was a pioneer in the treatment of single ventricle kids – the first surgery in the three-stage procedure used to repair the defect is named for him. He is responsible for saving countless children’s lives and impacted many families. His contribution to the CHD community will never be forgotten. Our thoughts are with his family during this time.
Source: (20+) Conquering CHD – Illinois – Posts | Facebook
Tributes
wrote
