Dr Wu Lien Teh Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr Wu Lien Teh, the Penang-born physician who played an important role in fighting the Manchurian Pneumonic Plague of 1910 has Died.

Happy 142nd birthday to Dr. Wu Lien-teh, a Chinese-Malaysian epidemiologist whose surgical face covering is widely… Posted by Gold House on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Liew Chin Tong 17h · Today, Google featured a special doodle to mark the 142nd birthday of Dr Wu Lien Teh, the Penang-born physician who played an important role in fighting the Manchurian Pneumonic Plague of 1910. Dr Wu was nominated for the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 1935, his life provides fascinating and rich details about a dramatic and turbulent period in China and the region. I enjoyed reading his autobiography “Plague Fighter: The Autobiography of a Modern Chinese Physician”, and have bought many copies to gift friends. I hope more people will read the story of Wu Lien-Teh in order to understand and emulate the adventurous spirit that saw a Malayan contributing so significantly to the world. The lessons learnt about epidemic prevention are relevant as we continue to battle the Covid-19 pandemic. https://liewchintong.com/…/wu-lien-teh-the-malayan-who…/

