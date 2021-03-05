Dr. Zeb King Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr Zeb King of Montgomery Al Taylor Crossing Animal Hospital has Died.

Death Notice for Today March 4. 2021

Dr. Zeb King has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 4. 2021.

Taylor Crossing Animal Hospital 1h · It is with great sadness and the utmost regret that we announce the passing of our cherished friend and colleague, Dr. Zeb King. Dr. King joined Taylor Crossing Animal Hospital in 2005 upon graduating from Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine. During his time here, he contributed endlessly to ensure that our clients received the very best in veterinary care and established himself as a highly respected leader amongst the team. We ask that you please keep Dr. King’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers as well as his extended family here at Taylor Crossing Animal Hospital. For those of you that knew Dr. King and called him a friend or trusted him with your pet’s care, please know that you are also in our thoughts. We will miss him tremendously, but we will forever be grateful for his friendship and the expert care he provided to our hospital, our pet parents, and their beloved pets. We also ask that you please respect his family’s privacy during this difficult time, and when we have information to share regarding services or memorials for Dr. King, we will be sure to share them with you all.

Source: (2) Taylor Crossing Animal Hospital – Posts | Facebook

Tributes

Stephanie Ammons

Dr. King has taken such good care of all of my babies since I moved to Montgomery 15 years ago. He was a source of comfort for so many of us, and I will forever be thankful for his presence in my life. He was such a good doctor and person, and he will be missed greatly. My heart goes out to his family and everyone at TCAH.

Kimberly Williams Lewis

So incredibly sad. He came to our rescue recently with our German Shepherd & went above & beyond to help us. I will forever be grateful for his help & compassion when we were at our lowest. Prayers for his family & friends.

Betsy Aust

Zeb is one of the most gifted veterinarians I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with. His knowledge, skill, and fearless intuition extended the lives of so many animals. Truly a rare talent. I’m incredibly sad. We’ve lost a great man.

Heather Beck

To know Dr King (“call me Zeb”) was to love him!! This is a major loss to soooo many. Prayers for his family and friends as well as all at Taylor Crossing! Heartbreaking news.

Sonja Hood

I am so heartbroken at this news of Dr. King’s passing he saved my fur Baby Max’s life. I am just devastated and I am praying and sending – prayers to his family! Such a young, giving spirit gone way too soon. He has given so much to his patients and this is absolutely hard. Dr. King was a wonderful man and Veterinarian. This is a hard hit and may God Rest His Soul!!!

Shaye Darnell Crisp

My heart breaks for all of us because this is a huge, huge loss. A loss to those who love him, those who called him friend, those who worked with him and those who trusted their babies to him! We will miss him greatly and will never forget his fun, sarcastic, personality! I am happy to say that Zeb was a Christian man so his Heavenly life has now begun.

Alicia Cargill Chalker

I am so sorry to hear this as he took care of my dogs when they went to daycare there. He was so sweet. Praying for his family and you all at the clinic! May God wrap His comforting and loving arms around you all during this time.

Kathy Jordan Murphy

Dr King was special to our family. He treated our three Jack Russell terriers over the years with kindness and compassion. When the time came for one of our sweet ones to be put down he came in on his off day to do it and comfort us. I will always wish I had told him how much we appreciated him. His family, friends, and those at TCAH are in my prayers.

Elizabeth Baird Robinson

I am so sad for the loss of such a great veterinarian, friend, father and husband. He was a kind man and totally dedicated to his profession. My thoughts are with his family and his wonderful coworkers.

Debbie Gentemann Golson

Our family is so heartbroken. He was a wonderful man and great doc to our fur babies when we lived in Montgomery. Prayers sent to all those touched by his loss.

Steve Cole

I am so sad to her about Zeb. Zeb was a great Vet and most of all a great person…..He will be missed. Prayers for his family and for the Taylor Crossing family…….

TJ Sales

We were blessed to have known him. He made this world a better place and touched countless lives. Praying for his family and friends and for all of you at Taylor Crossing.

Patsy Hix Ling

My heart is so sad hearing this news. He was so great with our little chihuahua Nicki. Always took time to answer any questions we had. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and his TCAH family.

Cheryl Thompson Lee

I was brokenhearted to hear this this morning. Dr. King helped our rescue more than we can ever say or show our gratitude.

Angie Tucker

So heartbroken over the news this morning. Dr King took excellent care of our pets but my husband and I considered him a friend. Our prayers are with his beautiful children and family as well as with the Taylor crossing family.

Kelly Reeves

I am heart broken over this! He was the best bet to Chloe, and was always so caring. He was so personable. My heart is broken for his family and Taylor Crossing. He was a great man.

Tim Sileo

So very sad my prayers for his family and especially the children He will truly be missed Rest in peace my friend

Victoria Shianne Payne

I am absolutely heartbroken! Dr.King was a phenomenal person and incredible at what he did! He did not give up on my fur baby when any other vet would’ve euthanized her.. I am so sorry for the family’s loss, they are in my prayers while they go through such a difficult time, & all of the team members at TCAH as well.

Patti Culp

This is a shock and a heartbreak to all who knew Dr. King and to our pets who he treated. His passing is a great loss to Montgomery.

He was kind and caring and will be missed.

Prayers for peace and understanding to his family and his colleagues.