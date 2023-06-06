“Drag Queen Story Time”: Key Points to Understand about Drag Queen Story Time

Drag Queen Story Time: An Opportunity for Acceptance and Understanding

Introduction

Recent protests in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, and New Brunswick have targeted Drag Queen Story Time events, which are educational events where drag performers read books to children. These events aim to present the diversity of gender expression and identity, build acceptance, and develop creativity in personal expression. However, school leaders have prevented children from attending events that discuss sexual and gender identity.

Why Exposing Children to Diverse Gender Identities Is Important

Contrary to misconceptions, exposing children to diverse gender identities and expressions supports their natural development. Further, it fosters inclusive and accepting communities and school environments, which is fundamental for developing well-adjusted adults.

What Is Drag?

Drag is an art form that has been around for centuries, including during the First World War. Drag has evolved within gay culture, can be performed by all genders, and is generally an exaggeration of gender expression.

What Happens at a Drag Queen Story Time?

Drag Queen Story Time began in San Francisco in 2015. The events generally occur in public spaces like libraries, schools, or community centers, with a drag queen host. Children most often attend with their families, parents, and teachers. The host will read a storybook to the children, often one promoting themes of acceptance, diversity, and self-expression, presenting characters and families from diverse backgrounds. The host will also often interact with the participants, answering questions the children may have, playing games, making crafts, or posing for photographs with the children.

How Do Children Develop Their Gender Identities?

The development of gender identities in children is a complex process. It is influenced by a combination of factors, including biological, social, cognitive, environment, and personal exploration. Children eventually develop a relative clarity of their gender and feel a sense of harmony between the complex factors that contribute to gender identity development. Introducing children to diverse gender expressions does not encourage gender dysphoria or confusion. On the contrary, diverse experiences throughout life have been shown to foster self and collective understandings of gender and gender differences.

The Importance of Positive Role Models

Children and youth who identify as 2SLGBTQI+ usually have little-to-no access to positive role models that can relate to their own experiences. Having access to positive role models and having positive experiences with people who have diverse gender identities can foster a better sense of belonging and promote self-acceptance. People who are successful and positive role models are characterized as being competent and easily relatable. Such role models provide context for children to gain a better understanding of themselves and others.

How Can Parents Engage with Drag Queen Story Time?

Engaging with drag performers is an opportunity for parents to show their children that diversity is beautiful and worthy of celebration. Attending family-friendly drag events with children creates opportunities for discussion and reflection. Parents can think about and reflect on their own development of gender identity and expression, what influenced the choices they’ve made, and how this may impact the choices that their children may make. After Drag Queen Story Time, parents are sure to have important conversations with their children that will not only increase their understanding of self-identity but of the identities of others as well.

Conclusion

Drag Queen Story Time events are an opportunity for children to learn about diversity, acceptance, and self-expression. Parents can foster engagement through communication and understanding of their own emotions and their child’s emotions. Being in tune with these emotional components helps ensure children are in an environment that supports positive development and growth.

