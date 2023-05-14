Drag Queens That Died : Remembering the Legacy of Drag Queens Who Have Passed Away

Honoring the Legacy of Deceased Drag Queens

Drag queens have always been an integral part of the LGBTQ+ community. They bring glamour, humor, and entertainment to the community and have been instrumental in fighting for LGBTQ+ rights. Over the years, many drag queens have passed away, leaving behind a legacy that will never be forgotten.

Sahara Davenport

One of the most iconic drag queens who passed away is RuPaul’s Drag Race season 2 contestant, Sahara Davenport. Sahara was known for her stunning beauty, amazing dance moves, and her infectious personality. She passed away in 2012 due to heart failure, leaving behind a partner, family, and a community that loved her dearly. Sahara’s legacy lives on through her drag family, who continue to perform in her honor and keep her memory alive.

Lady Bunny

Another drag queen who left a significant impact on the community is Lady Bunny. Lady Bunny was a drag queen, DJ, and founder of Wigstock, an annual drag festival that started in 1984. She was known for her outrageous humor and her fearless approach to drag. Lady Bunny passed away in 2021 due to an illness, leaving behind a legacy that has influenced drag culture for decades.

Marsha P. Johnson

One of the most influential drag queens who passed away is Marsha P. Johnson. Marsha P. Johnson was a black transgender woman and activist who played a significant role in the Stonewall riots of 1969. She was an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and was a founding member of the Gay Liberation Front. Marsha passed away in 1992, and her death was ruled a suicide, but her friends and family believe foul play was involved. Marsha’s legacy has inspired generations of LGBTQ+ activists and continues to inspire people to fight for equality and justice.

Chi Chi DeVayne

Another drag queen who passed away in recent years is Chi Chi DeVayne. Chi Chi was a fan favorite on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 8 and All-Stars season 3. She was known for her infectious personality and her incredible lip-sync performances. Chi Chi passed away in 2020 due to complications from scleroderma, leaving behind a community that loved her and was inspired by her resilience and determination.

The legacy of these drag queens and many others who have passed away will never be forgotten. They have left an indelible mark on the LGBTQ+ community and have inspired generations of drag performers and activists. As we remember their legacies, we must continue to fight for LGBTQ+ rights and celebrate the diversity and creativity of drag culture. We must honor their memories by continuing to be fearless, outspoken, and unapologetically ourselves. May they rest in power, and may their legacy inspire us to create a better world for all.

