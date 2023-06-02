“Dragon Ball crossover”: Top 10 Instances of Dragon Ball Crossing Over into Other Media

Top 10 Times Dragon Ball Invaded Other Media

Dragon Ball, created by Akira Toriyama, is one of the most popular anime and manga franchises in the world. Its influence can be seen in many different forms of media, from video games to movies to music. Here are the top 10 times Dragon Ball invaded other media.

1. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is an action role-playing game developed by CyberConnect2 and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. It was released in January 2020 and is based on the Dragon Ball Z anime and manga series. The game follows the story of Goku, the main character of the series, as he battles against various enemies and saves the world.

2. Dragon Ball Super: Broly

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is a 2018 Japanese animated film directed by Tatsuya Nagamine. It is the twentieth Dragon Ball feature film overall, and the first to carry the Dragon Ball Super branding. The film tells the story of Goku and Vegeta as they encounter a new Saiyan warrior named Broly, who has been raised on a distant planet and possesses incredible power.

3. Dragon Ball FighterZ

Dragon Ball FighterZ is a fighting video game developed by Arc System Works and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. It was released in January 2018 and is based on the Dragon Ball franchise. The game features 3-on-3 team battles, with players selecting characters from the Dragon Ball universe to fight against each other.

4. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is an action role-playing game developed by Dimps and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. It was released in October 2016 and is a sequel to the 2015 game Dragon Ball Xenoverse. Players create their own character and participate in battles against villains from the Dragon Ball universe.

5. Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection ‘F’

Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection ‘F’ is a 2015 Japanese animated film directed by Tadayoshi Yamamuro. It is the nineteenth Dragon Ball feature film overall, and the first to be released in 17 years. The film tells the story of Frieza, one of the main villains of the series, who is resurrected by his loyal followers and seeks revenge against Goku and his friends.

6. Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 3

Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 3 is a fighting video game developed by Spike and published by Atari. It was released in November 2007 and is based on the Dragon Ball Z anime and manga series. The game features over 150 playable characters, including many from the Dragon Ball universe.

7. Dragon Ball Heroes

Dragon Ball Heroes is a Japanese arcade game developed by Dimps and released by Bandai Namco Entertainment. The game features characters from the Dragon Ball universe and allows players to create their own custom characters to battle against other players.

8. Dragon Ball GT

Dragon Ball GT is a Japanese anime television series produced by Toei Animation. It aired from 1996 to 1997 and is the sequel to the Dragon Ball Z anime series. The series follows the adventures of Goku as he travels through space and battles against new enemies.

9. Dragon Ball Z: The Legacy of Goku

Dragon Ball Z: The Legacy of Goku is an action role-playing game developed by Webfoot Technologies and published by Infogrames. It was released in 2002 and is based on the Dragon Ball Z anime and manga series. The game follows the story of Goku as he battles against various enemies and saves the world.

10. Dragon Ball: Evolution

Dragon Ball: Evolution is a 2009 American live-action film adaptation of the Dragon Ball franchise. The film was directed by James Wong and stars Justin Chatwin as Goku. The film received negative reviews from critics and fans of the series, with many criticizing its departure from the source material.

In conclusion, Dragon Ball has had a significant impact on various forms of media over the years. From video games to movies to television shows, the franchise has infiltrated many different industries. With new projects in development, it’s clear that Dragon Ball will continue to influence and inspire for years to come.

Dragon Ball crossovers Dragon Ball in other anime Dragon Ball video game appearances Dragon Ball in pop culture Dragon Ball collaborations

