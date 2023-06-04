“Dragon Ball Legends characters”: June 2023 Edition: Top 10 Characters in Dragon Ball Legends Game Ranked

Dragon Ball Legends is a popular mobile game that is loved by fans of the Dragon Ball franchise worldwide. The game features a wide range of characters from the anime and manga series, each with their unique abilities, moves, and stats. As of June 2023, the game has seen numerous updates and new characters added to the roster.

In this article, we will be ranking the top 10 best characters in Dragon Ball Legends. The ranking will be based on their overall performance, stats, abilities, and popularity among players.

#1. Super Saiyan God SS Vegito (Purple)

Super Saiyan God SS Vegito (Purple) is a powerful character in Dragon Ball Legends. He has excellent stats in all categories, making him one of the most versatile characters in the game. His moveset includes a powerful ultimate move, which deals massive damage to opponents. Additionally, his ability to reduce enemy Ki and deal extra damage based on his remaining health makes him an excellent pick for any team.

#2. Super Vegito (Yellow)

Super Vegito (Yellow) is another powerful character in Dragon Ball Legends. He has excellent defensive stats, making him a great pick for any team looking to protect their other characters. His ultimate move also deals massive damage and has a chance to inflict faint on opponents, making him a formidable force in battle.

#3. Super Saiyan 4 Goku (Red)

Super Saiyan 4 Goku (Red) is a fan-favorite character in Dragon Ball Legends. He has excellent offensive stats, making him a great pick for any team looking to deal massive damage to opponents. His ultimate move also deals massive damage and has a chance to inflict bleed on opponents, making him a force to be reckoned with in battle.

#4. Super Saiyan God SS Vegeta (Green)

Super Saiyan God SS Vegeta (Green) is a powerful character in Dragon Ball Legends. He has excellent offensive stats, making him a great pick for any team looking to deal massive damage to opponents. His ultimate move also deals massive damage and has a chance to inflict bleed on opponents, making him a force to be reckoned with in battle.

#5. Super Saiyan God Goku (Blue)

Super Saiyan God Goku (Blue) is a powerful character in Dragon Ball Legends. He has excellent offensive stats, making him a great pick for any team looking to deal massive damage to opponents. His ultimate move also deals massive damage and has a chance to inflict faint on opponents, making him a formidable force in battle.

#6. Ultra Instinct Goku (Yellow)

Ultra Instinct Goku (Yellow) is a highly sought-after character in Dragon Ball Legends. He has excellent offensive and defensive stats, making him a great pick for any team. His ultimate move also deals massive damage and has a chance to inflict faint on opponents, making him a formidable force in battle.

#7. Super Saiyan 3 Goku (Red)

Super Saiyan 3 Goku (Red) is another fan-favorite character in Dragon Ball Legends. He has excellent offensive stats, making him a great pick for any team looking to deal massive damage to opponents. His ultimate move also deals massive damage and has a chance to inflict bleed on opponents, making him a force to be reckoned with in battle.

#8. Super Saiyan God SS Gogeta (Purple)

Super Saiyan God SS Gogeta (Purple) is a powerful character in Dragon Ball Legends. He has excellent offensive stats, making him a great pick for any team looking to deal massive damage to opponents. His ultimate move also deals massive damage and has a chance to inflict faint on opponents, making him a formidable force in battle.

#9. Super Saiyan 4 Vegeta (Green)

Super Saiyan 4 Vegeta (Green) is a powerful character in Dragon Ball Legends. He has excellent defensive stats, making him a great pick for any team looking to protect their other characters. His ultimate move also deals massive damage and has a chance to inflict faint on opponents, making him a formidable force in battle.

#10. Super Saiyan God SS Goku (Blue)

Super Saiyan God SS Goku (Blue) is a powerful character in Dragon Ball Legends. He has excellent offensive stats, making him a great pick for any team looking to deal massive damage to opponents. His ultimate move also deals massive damage and has a chance to inflict bleed on opponents, making him a force to be reckoned with in battle.

In conclusion, Dragon Ball Legends has a wide range of characters, each with their unique abilities and stats. The top 10 best characters in the game, as of June 2023, are highly sought-after by players worldwide. Whether you’re looking for a character with excellent offensive stats or defensive stats, there’s a character on this list that will suit your playstyle.

News Source : Goresh

Source Link :(Dragon Ball Legends) RANKING THE TOP 10 BEST CHARACTERS IN THE GAME (JUNE 2023 EDITION)/