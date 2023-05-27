Dragon Chicken Recipe: Dragon Chicken Recipe: A Step-by-Step Guide

How to Make Dragon Chicken Recipe

Dragon chicken is a delicious Indo-Chinese dish that combines the flavors of spicy chicken with tangy sauces. It is easy to make and can be served as a starter or main dish. Here’s how you can make it at home:

Ingredients:

500 grams boneless chicken

1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

2 tablespoons cornflour

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon red chili powder

1 egg

Salt to taste

Oil for frying

For the sauce:

2 tablespoons oil

1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

1 onion, chopped

1 capsicum, chopped

2 green chilies, chopped

1 tablespoon tomato ketchup

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon vinegar

1 tablespoon cornflour mixed in 1/2 cup water

Salt to taste

Instructions:

Cut the chicken into small pieces and wash them thoroughly. Drain the water and keep the chicken aside. In a mixing bowl, add ginger-garlic paste, cornflour, all-purpose flour, red chili powder, egg, and salt. Mix well to form a thick batter. Add the chicken pieces to the batter and mix well, making sure all the pieces are coated well with the batter. Heat oil in a pan over medium-high flame. Once the oil is hot enough, add the chicken pieces to the pan and fry until golden brown and crispy. Remove the chicken from the pan and keep it aside. For the sauce, heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a pan over medium flame. Once the oil is hot, add ginger-garlic paste and sauté for a minute. Add chopped onions, capsicum, and green chilies to the pan and sauté for a few minutes until they are soft and tender. Add tomato ketchup, soy sauce, vinegar, and salt to the pan and mix well. Add the cornflour mixture to the pan and stir well until the sauce thickens. If the sauce is too thick, add some water to adjust the consistency. Add the fried chicken pieces to the pan and mix well until the chicken is coated well with the sauce. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot.

Tips:

You can adjust the spice level of the dish by adding more or less red chili powder and green chilies.

If you don’t have cornflour, you can use cornstarch or potato starch instead.

Make sure the oil is hot enough before adding the chicken pieces to the pan. If the oil is not hot enough, the chicken will absorb more oil and will not turn crispy.

For a healthier version of the dish, you can bake the chicken instead of frying it.

You can also add some chopped garlic and spring onions to the sauce for more flavor.

Conclusion:

Dragon chicken is a popular dish that can be found in many Indo-Chinese restaurants. However, it is easy to make at home and requires only a few ingredients. With this recipe, you can make delicious and spicy dragon chicken in the comfort of your own kitchen. Give it a try and impress your family and friends with your cooking skills!

