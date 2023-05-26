Dragon farming in Zelda.: A Guide to Obtaining Dragon Materials in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Learning how to Farm Dragon Materials in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom features four dragons — Farosh, Naydra, Dinraal, and the Light Dragon — who are located in various locations around the map. These dragons not only have some of the most valuable items in the game but also the most useful when it comes to Fuse combinations. Therefore, learning how to farm dragon materials is a crucial endeavor in the game.

How Dragon Materials Work in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

There are five dragon parts you can obtain from all four dragons in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Each dragon has a specific elemental property for its materials, which include scales, spikes, claws, fangs, and horns. The item you get will depend on which area of its body you attack with either a melee or ranged weapon. Dragon materials come in handy for Fuse combinations, crafting elixirs, and upgrading armor. Bear in mind there’s a timer in place for dragon farming.

How to Farm Dragon Scales

Dragon scales are obtained by hitting the dragon anywhere on the body — except the mouth, feet, or horns — with either a melee or a ranged weapon. If you’re not aiming for a specific material, combining your arrows with a Keese eyeball is recommended. Here’s the list of dragon scales in Tears of the Kingdom and what they do:

Farosh’s Scale: 16 Fuse attack power.

Naydra’s Scale: 16 Fuse attack power.

Dinraal’s Scale: 16 Fuse attack power.

Light Dragon’s Scale: 12 Fuse attack power, imbues weapons with a healing effect (restores a quarter of a heart per hit).

How to Farm Dragon Spikes

Shards of spikes are manually picked up from the dragon’s back, near its spikes. There are around eight to 12 of them at a time — and yes, it’s a new item type that wasn’t present in Breath of the Wild. Shards of spikes won’t respawn after 10 minutes like the rest of the materials. Here’s the list of dragon spikes in Tears of the Kingdom and what they do:

Shard of Farosh’s Spike: 16 Fuse attack power, imbues weapons with lightning.

Shard of Naydra’s Spike: 16 Fuse attack power, imbues weapons with frost.

Shard of Dinraal’s Spike: 16 Fuse attack power, imbues weapons with fire.

Shard of Light Dragon’s Spike: 12 Fuse attack power, imbues weapons with a healing effect (restores a quarter of a heart per hit).

How to Farm Dragon Claws

Dragon claws are obtained by hitting any of the dragon’s feet or hands. In order to get dragon claws, it’s recommended to jump on the dragon first. Here’s the list of dragon claws in Tears of the Kingdom and what they do:

Farosh’s Claw: 18 Fuse attack power.

Naydra’s Claw: 18 Fuse attack power.

Dinraal’s Claw: 18 Fuse attack power.

Light Dragon’s Talon: 14 Fuse attack power, imbues weapons with a healing effect (restores a quarter of a heart per hit).

How to Farm Dragon Horns

Dragon horns are obtained by hitting the dragon’s horns with either a melee or a ranged weapon. The best method is to jump on a dragon and then make your way toward the head. Here’s the list of dragon horns in Tears of the Kingdom and what they do:

Shard of Farosh’s Horn: 26 Fuse attack power, imbues weapons with lightning.

Shard of Naydra’s Horn: 26 Fuse attack power, imbues weapons with frost.

Shard of Dinraal’s Horn: 26 Fuse attack power, imbues weapons with fire.

Shard of Light Dragon’s Horn: 20 Fuse attack power, imbues weapons with a healing effect (restores a quarter of a heart per hit).

How to Farm Dragon Fangs

Dragon fans are obtained by hitting the dragon’s mouth. The lower jaw must be hit to get dragon fangs, not the upper jaw. Here’s the list of dragon fangs in Tears of the Kingdom and what they do:

Shard of Farosh’s Fang: 20 Fuse attack power.

Shard Naydra’s Fang: 20 Fuse attack power.

Shard of Dinraal’s Frang: 20 Fuse attack power.

Shard Light Dragon’s Fang: 16 Fuse attack power, imbues weapons with a healing effect (restores a quarter of a heart per hit).

These are all the dragon materials available in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom! Happy farming!

Dragon farming locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Tips for farming dragon materials in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Efficient methods for farming dragon parts in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Dragon farming guide for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Rare dragon materials farming in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

News Source : Diego Nicolás Argüello

Source Link :How to farm dragon materials in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom/