“Dragon fruit market revolution”: “Dragon Fruit Market Revolution: Three Companies to Convene in My Tho for Strategic Discussions”

New Zealand and Vietnam partner to create new dragon fruit varieties for global market

New Zealand’s Plant & Food Research, Southern Horticultural Research Institute (SOFRI) from Vietnam, and VentureFruit have joined forces to create new dragon fruit varieties for the global market. This partnership has been in the works since 2013 when Plant & Food Research and SOFRI began breeding new dragon fruit varieties with superior qualities. VentureFruit has been appointed the global exclusive licensee for the first three dragon fruit varieties from this breeding program.

The three partners met in person for the first time in 2023 to discuss and determine the commercialization pathway, including research and development strategies to optimize the varieties for the best chance of success. It is essential for all three partners that the growers in Vietnam play a pivotal role in the commercial development of these dragon fruit varieties.

Morgan Rogers, VentureFruit’s General Manager, stated that the launch of these new dragon fruit varieties is a prime example of the close horticultural ties between New Zealand and Vietnam. The fruit from these new varieties is expected to be available to consumers in 2027, with targets of 250 hectares planted by 2030. Evaluation trials are also planned in other potential production regions, including a trial at Plant & Food Research’s Kerikeri Research Centre in the sub-tropical northern region of New Zealand.

Dragon fruit is a popular fruit in Asia and has gained popularity in other parts of the world, including New Zealand. With the demand for exotic fruits increasing globally, the creation of new dragon fruit varieties will undoubtedly be a game-changer in the fruit industry.

The dragon fruit is a tropical fruit that is grown in Vietnam, Thailand, and other parts of Southeast Asia. This fruit is known for its vibrant colors, unique shape, and sweet taste. Dragon fruit also has several health benefits, including improving digestion, boosting immunity, and promoting healthy skin.

The new dragon fruit varieties will have superior characteristics, making them more desirable for consumers. The breeding program aims to enhance the fruit’s color, flavor, and texture while also improving its shelf life and disease resistance. These improvements will enable the fruit to be transported over long distances without compromising its quality.

The partnership between Plant & Food Research, SOFRI, and VentureFruit is crucial in the development and commercialization of these new dragon fruit varieties. With Vietnam being a significant producer of dragon fruit, it is essential to involve growers in the commercial development of these new varieties. This partnership will help improve the livelihoods of farmers in Vietnam while also creating a new export market for the country.

In conclusion, the partnership between Plant & Food Research, SOFRI, and VentureFruit is a significant development in the fruit industry. The creation of new dragon fruit varieties with superior qualities will undoubtedly be a game-changer, not just in Vietnam, but also globally. The inclusion of growers in Vietnam in the commercial development of these new varieties is a step in the right direction, and it is hoped that this partnership will not only benefit farmers but also consumers worldwide.

