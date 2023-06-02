“Dragon Fruit Market Revolution”: My Tho Meeting to Discuss Strategies for Revolutionizing Dragon Fruit Market by Three Companies

Revolutionizing the Global Dragon Fruit Market: A Partnership between VentureFruit, Plant & Food Research, and SOFRI

Representatives from VentureFruit, Plant & Food Research, and the Southern Horticultural Research Institute (SOFRI) are meeting in My Tho Province this week to determine the next steps in a partnership to revolutionise the global dragon fruit market.

The meeting is the first time the three partners have joined together in person since VentureFruit was appointed the global exclusive licensee in early 2023. Their goal is to design and implement a commercialisation pathway that includes R&D strategies to optimise the varieties, with the best chance of success.

Plant & Food Research and SOFRI have been working together since 2013 to breed new varieties of dragon fruit with excellent characteristics. VentureFruit is the exclusive global commercialisation partner for the first three varieties from the programme.

The launch of the new varieties is an example of the close horticultural ties between New Zealand and Viet Nam, according to Morgan Rogers, VentureFruit’s General Manager. The fruit from the new varieties is expected to be available to consumers in 2027, with targets of 250 hectares planted by 2030. Evaluation trials are planned in other potential production regions, including an ongoing trial at Plant & Food Research’s Kerikeri Research Centre in the sub-tropical northern region of New Zealand.

The partnership is significant for growers in Viet Nam, who will have a cornerstone role in the commercial development of the varieties. This partnership is expected to create new opportunities for Vietnamese farmers and boost the country’s agricultural exports.

Dragon fruit is a highly nutritious, low-calorie fruit that is rich in antioxidants and fiber. It is also a good source of vitamin C, iron, and magnesium. The fruit is native to South America but is now widely grown in Southeast Asia, including Viet Nam. Dragon fruit is a popular export from Viet Nam, with the country exporting around 1,000 tonnes of the fruit per day.

The new varieties being developed by Plant & Food Research and SOFRI are expected to have better yields, better resistance to pests and diseases, and improved shelf life. This will help to increase the competitiveness of Vietnamese dragon fruit in the global market.

The partnership between VentureFruit, Plant & Food Research, and SOFRI is an excellent example of how international collaborations can drive innovation and create new opportunities. By combining their expertise and resources, the three partners are working to revolutionise the global dragon fruit market and create new economic opportunities for Vietnamese farmers.

In conclusion, the partnership between VentureFruit, Plant & Food Research, and SOFRI is expected to have a significant impact on the global dragon fruit market. The new varieties being developed through this partnership have the potential to increase the competitiveness of Vietnamese dragon fruit in the global market and create new economic opportunities for Vietnamese farmers. This partnership is an excellent example of how international collaborations can drive innovation and create new opportunities, and it is something that we should all be excited about.

Source Link :Three firms to meet in My Tho to discuss steps to revolutionise dragon fruit market

