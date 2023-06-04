“Dragon training tips”: Discovering the Island Inspiration Behind How To Train Your Dragon: Insights from Cressida Cowell

The inspiration behind How To Train Your Dragon

The Children’s Laureate, Cressida Cowell, has revealed the inspiration behind her hugely successful book and film franchise, How To Train Your Dragon. Cowell, who had until now kept the name of the island a closely-guarded secret, disclosed that she spent her childhood summers on Little Colonsay just off the Isle of Mull in the Inner Hebrides.

Beautiful Scotland

Speaking to the PA news agency, Cowell described the island as an “extraordinarily beautiful place” and said that it had inspired her book franchise and movie franchise. She also paid tribute to Scotland and the many people she has met who are proud of its beauty.

An environmentalist’s haven

Cowell said that her environmentalist father, who died five years ago, had not wanted her to name the island because he had the idea that “masses of people would go and see it.” She said that the island was a place where her father was happiest, and he had photographs all over his hospital room of the island when he died. Cowell’s father loved wildness, and the lack of electricity on the island meant that the family had to forage and fish for food.

Stories of dragons and vikings

Without television or electricity, Cowell delved into fantasy tales from real-world vikings who once lived on the island. Her father collected local stories, and many of them were about dragons because vikings believed that dragons were real creatures. Cowell began writing stories about vikings and dragons on the island aged nine, and the storyline of How To Train Your Dragon centres around a macho father and viking leader called Stoick the Vast and his small, clumsy but inventive son Hiccup.

A lifelong thing

Cowell has since taken her own children to the island, describing it as a “lifelong thing.” To mark the 20th anniversary of the first book in the series of 12, Cowell has written a new short story titled How To Train Your Hogfly, which will be published in the special anniversary edition of How To Train Your Dragon on June 8.

Bittersweet anniversary

Describing reaching the anniversary milestone as “bittersweet,” Cowell said that she started writing her first book when her first baby was born, and it could have been called How To Train Your Baby. She said that she was thinking about parents and children and what kind of parent she was going to be and looking back to her own childhood. Cowell’s children have grown up while she was writing the books, and so it’s a sort of bittersweet feeling getting to the 20th anniversary because her children are all grown up.

Extraordinary success

The author said that the first book “wasn’t an overnight success” but gained a cult following, and she added that it’s “wonderful” to see children reading amid the “best telly and internet ever.” Cowell said that as a child, she did not have good handwriting or good spelling and never thought she could be a writer, describing her ongoing success as an “extraordinary feeling.”

