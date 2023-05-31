“Drashti Dhami biography”: The Lifestyle of Drashti Dhami (दृष्टि धामी) in 2023: Husband, Net Worth, House, Family, Car, and Biography

Drashti Dhami (दृष्टि धामी) Lifestyle || Husband, Net worth, House, Family, Car, Biography 2023

Drashti Dhami is a popular Indian television actress known for her stunning performances in various TV shows. She has won the hearts of millions of fans with her charming personality, impeccable acting skills, and captivating smile. In this article, we will take a closer look at Drashti Dhami’s lifestyle, including her husband, net worth, house, family, car, and biography.

Early Life and Education

Drashti Dhami was born on January 10, 1985, in Mumbai, India. She completed her schooling from Mary Immaculate Girl’s High School in Borivali, Mumbai, and then pursued a degree in sociology from Mithibai College in Vile Parle. After completing her studies, she worked as a model and did various TV commercials before stepping into the world of acting.

Career

Drashti Dhami made her acting debut in the TV serial Dill Mill Gayye, where she played the role of Dr. Muskaan. However, she shot to fame with her portrayal of Madhubala in the TV show Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon. Her performance in the show earned her several awards, including the Indian Television Academy Award for Best Actress in Drama Series.

After Madhubala, Drashti appeared in several other TV shows, including Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. She also participated in various reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Nach Baliye, and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Husband

Drashti Dhami is married to businessman Neeraj Khemka. The couple tied the knot on February 21, 2015, in a private ceremony in Mumbai. Neeraj Khemka is a successful businessman who owns a company called Nishant Construction Pvt Ltd.

Net Worth

Drashti Dhami’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million. She charges around Rs. 1.5 lakh per episode for her TV shows. Apart from acting, she also earns money from brand endorsements and appearances at events.

House

Drashti Dhami lives in a luxurious apartment in Mumbai. The house is beautifully decorated with modern amenities and has a stunning view of the city. The actress often shares glimpses of her house on social media.

Family

Drashti Dhami was born into a Gujarati family in Mumbai. Her father, Suresh Dhami, is a businessman, and her mother, Idha Dhami, is a homemaker. She has an elder brother, Jaisheel Dhami, who is a businessman. Drashti is very close to her family and often shares pictures with them on social media.

Car

Drashti Dhami owns a BMW 5 Series car, which is one of the most luxurious cars in the world. The car has a powerful engine, advanced safety features, and a stunning design. The actress often shares pictures of her car on social media.

Biography

Drashti Dhami is a versatile actress who has made a name for herself in the Indian television industry. She is known for her stunning performances, charming personality, and impeccable acting skills. Drashti has won several awards for her work in various TV shows and is regarded as one of the most talented actresses in the industry.

Conclusion

Drashti Dhami is a popular Indian television actress who has won the hearts of millions of fans with her stunning performances. She is a successful actress with a net worth of around $5 million and lives a luxurious lifestyle. Drashti is married to businessman Neeraj Khemka and lives in a beautiful house in Mumbai. She also owns a luxurious BMW 5 Series car. Drashti is a talented actress who has made a mark in the Indian television industry and continues to inspire her fans with her work.

