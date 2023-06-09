“Dravid’s Statement on Team Pressure Contradicts Fourth Final Loss”

India vs Australia: Rahul Dravid coaches struggling Indian team in WTC Final

The Indian cricket team’s performance in the T20 World Cup 2021 was poor, leading to the appointment of former veteran player Rahul Dravid as the new coach. The team is currently playing in the final of the World Test Championship against Australia, lagging behind by 318 runs after the first innings. Dravid denies any pressure on the team to win the ICC trophy for the past 10 years, but it is clear that the team is feeling the weight of past losses.

Captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl in the final, but the Indian team could only take 3 wickets on the first day, allowing Australia to score 327 runs. This could be a turning point in the match. Sarfaraz Khan, despite performing well in the Ranji Trophy, has not been able to secure a place in the Indian team.

The outcome of the World Test Championship final is crucial for the team, as they will play the ODI World Cup at home in three months. India has lost in the finals of several ICC tournaments in recent years, and the pressure is on to succeed.

June 09, 2023

