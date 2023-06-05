“Draw Rolls Royce Dawn tutorial”: Step-by-Step Guide on Drawing the Rolls Royce Dawn

How To Draw Rolls Royce Dawn Step by Step – [13 Easy Phase]

Rolls Royce is a brand that is synonymous with luxury and class. Their vehicles are known for their impeccable design, smooth ride, and overall excellence in engineering. The Rolls Royce Dawn is no exception. This convertible beauty is a sight to behold, and it’s no wonder why so many people want to learn how to draw it. In this article, we’ll take you through the step-by-step process of drawing the Rolls Royce Dawn, so you can create your own masterpiece.

Phase 1: Sketch the Basic Outline

Start by sketching the basic outline of the car. Begin with a rectangle for the body of the car, then add the wheels and the windshield. Use light, loose strokes for this step. Don’t worry about making it perfect just yet.

Phase 2: Add the Details

Now it’s time to add some details. Sketch the headlights, grille, and the lines that make up the hood. Draw the door as well, making sure to include the handle and any other details that you see fit.

Phase 3: Sketch the Wheels

The wheels are an important part of any car drawing, and the Rolls Royce Dawn is no exception. Sketch the wheels, making sure to add any details that you see fit. Don’t forget to add the spokes and the rims.

Phase 4: Add the Roof

Since the Rolls Royce Dawn is a convertible, you’ll need to add the roof. Draw the roof, making sure to include the folds and creases that make it look realistic.

Phase 5: Sketch the Interior

Now it’s time to add the interior. Sketch the seats, dashboard, and any other details that you see fit. Make sure to add the steering wheel as well.

Phase 6: Add the Details to the Interior

Just like with the exterior, it’s time to add some details to the interior. Sketch the controls, the gear shift, and any other details that you see fit.

Phase 7: Shade the Car

Now it’s time to shade the car. Use a light source to determine where the shadows and highlights should be. Shade in the car, making sure to blend the colors together for a smooth finish.

Phase 8: Add the Reflections

The Rolls Royce Dawn is known for its shiny exterior, so it’s important to add reflections to make it look realistic. Use a white pencil to add reflections to the car, making sure to blend them in with the shading.

Phase 9: Add the Background

Now it’s time to add the background. You can choose to draw a cityscape, a landscape, or any other background that you see fit. Make sure that it complements the car and doesn’t detract from it.

Phase 10: Final Touches

Now that the drawing is complete, it’s time to add the final touches. Add any details that you may have missed, and make sure that everything is blended together seamlessly.

Phase 11: Erase the Guidelines

Now that the drawing is complete, it’s time to erase the guidelines. Use a soft eraser to gently remove the guidelines, making sure not to smudge the drawing.

Phase 12: Sign Your Work

Now that the drawing is complete and the guidelines are erased, it’s time to sign your work. Use a fine-tipped pen or pencil to sign your name in the corner of the drawing.

Phase 13: Share Your Work

Now that your drawing is complete, it’s time to share it with the world. Take a picture of your drawing and share it on social media, or hang it up in your home for everyone to see.

In conclusion, drawing the Rolls Royce Dawn is a fun and rewarding experience. By following these 13 easy steps, you can create your own masterpiece and show off your artistic abilities. So grab a pencil and paper, and start drawing today!

