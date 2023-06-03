“draw Roronoa Zoro tutorial”: A Step-By-Step Tutorial on Drawing Roronoa Zoro from One Piece by Karan_Singh_Arts on YouTube

Introduction

Onepiece is one of the most popular anime series around the world. The series follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew as they search for the ultimate treasure, known as the One Piece, and become the Pirate King. One of the most popular characters from the series is Roronoa Zoro, a skilled swordsman and member of the Straw Hat Pirates. In this tutorial, we will show you how to draw Roronoa Zoro step by step.

Step 1: Sketching the basic shape

To begin with, we need to sketch the basic shape of Roronoa Zoro’s head. Start by drawing a circle for the head and add two lines for the neck. Then, draw a horizontal line across the center of the circle to help us place the facial features.

Step 2: Drawing the facial features

Now, we will draw the facial features of Roronoa Zoro. Start by drawing two ovals for the eyes, with a small circle in the center for the pupils. Then, draw a small triangle for the nose and a line for the mouth. Next, we will draw his signature three scars on his left eye. Draw two diagonal lines over the eye, with a curved line connecting them at the bottom.

Step 3: Sketching the hair

After completing the facial features, we will move on to sketching the hair. Roronoa Zoro has green hair that is tied up in a topknot. Start by drawing his hairline, with two pointy ends on either side of his head. Then, draw a curved line that connects the two sides, forming the topknot. Add some details to the hair by drawing some strands that fall over his forehead.

Step 4: Drawing the shoulders and torso

Now we will sketch the shoulders and the torso of Roronoa Zoro. Start by drawing two lines that extend from the neck, forming the shoulders. Draw two curved lines from the shoulders down to the waist, forming the outline of the torso. Add some details to the chest by drawing two small circles on either side.

Step 5: Sketching the arms and hands

After completing the torso, we will move on to sketching the arms and hands. Start by drawing two lines that extend from the shoulders, forming the upper arms. Then, draw two lines that extend from the upper arms, forming the forearms. Draw two circles at the end of the forearms, forming the hands. Add some details to the hands by drawing the fingers and the thumb.

Step 6: Drawing the swords

Roronoa Zoro is known for his three swords, named Sandai Kitetsu, Wado Ichimonji, and Shusui. Start by drawing the handles of the swords, with the longest one in the middle. Then, draw the blades of the swords, with the longest one in the middle. Add some details to the blades by drawing some lines that represent the sharp edges.

Step 7: Adding the final details

After completing the basic sketch, we will now add the final details to Roronoa Zoro. Start by erasing the unnecessary lines and refining the outline of the character. Then, add some shading to the hair, the clothes, and the swords to give them some depth. Finally, add some highlights to the eyes and the hair to make them pop.

Conclusion

Drawing Roronoa Zoro is a fun and challenging task, but with the help of this tutorial, you can easily draw him like a pro. Remember to take your time and sketch lightly, as you can always go back and refine your drawing later. With some practice, you can master the art of drawing Roronoa Zoro and other characters from Onepiece.

Source Link :How to draw Roronoa Zoro From Onepiece | step by tutorial @Karan_Singh_Arts#youtubevideo #youtube/

Roronoa Zoro drawing tutorial How to draw anime characters Onepiece fan art Zoro sketching tips Anime art techniques