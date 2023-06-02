“Drawing Goku tutorial”: Beginner’s Guide to Drawing Goku | Tips and Ideas

How to draw Goku | Drawing ideas for beginners

If you are a fan of Dragon Ball Z, then you must be familiar with Goku, the main protagonist of the series. Goku is a powerful warrior who possesses amazing strength and abilities. Drawing Goku can be a fun and exciting experience, especially if you are a beginner. In this article, we will provide you with step-by-step instructions on how to draw Goku and some other drawing ideas that you can try as a beginner.

Materials needed

Before we start, let’s first gather all the necessary materials. You will need a pencil, eraser, ruler, and a sheet of paper. You can also use colored pencils or markers if you want to add some color to your drawing.

Step-by-step instructions on how to draw Goku

Step 1: Start by drawing a circle for the head and a vertical line down the center of the circle. This line will help us later when we draw the facial features.

Step 2: Draw two lines at the bottom of the circle for the neck and two more lines on either side of the circle for the shoulders.

Step 3: Now, draw the basic shape of the body. Draw a curved line for the chest and a larger curved line for the stomach.

Step 4: Draw the arms and legs. The arms should be thicker at the top and thinner towards the bottom. The legs should be thicker at the top and gradually get thinner towards the feet.

Step 5: Draw the facial features. Start with the eyes, eyebrows, and nose. Goku has large, expressive eyes, so make sure to draw them accordingly. Then, draw the mouth and ears.

Step 6: Draw Goku’s signature spiky hair. Start by drawing the basic shape of the hair and then add more detail to it. Make sure to add some texture to the hair by drawing small lines.

Step 7: Add some final details such as the clothing and any additional accessories that Goku may have.

Drawing ideas for beginners

Aside from drawing Goku, there are many other drawing ideas that you can try as a beginner. Here are some ideas to get you started:

Draw a flower: Flowers are a great subject for beginners because they are simple yet beautiful. Start by drawing the basic shape of the flower and then add more detail to it. Draw a landscape: Landscapes are a great way to practice drawing different textures and shapes. Start by drawing the horizon line and then add mountains, trees, and other elements to the scene. Draw a cartoon character: Cartoon characters are fun to draw because they are often exaggerated and can be very expressive. Choose your favorite character and start by drawing the basic shape of their head and body. Draw a still life: A still life is a drawing of objects that are arranged in a specific way. This can be a great way to practice drawing different shapes and textures. Choose a few objects and arrange them in a way that is visually appealing. Draw a portrait: Portraits are a great way to practice drawing facial features. Choose a friend or family member and start by drawing the basic shape of their head and then add more detail to it.

Conclusion

Drawing can be a fun and rewarding experience, especially if you are a beginner. By following the step-by-step instructions on how to draw Goku and trying out some of the other drawing ideas we’ve provided, you can improve your skills and create some amazing artwork. Remember to be patient and keep practicing, and you’ll soon be able to draw anything you can imagine.

