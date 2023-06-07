Dreka Gates Net Worth: A Comprehensive Look at Dreka Gates’ Bio, Height, Weight, Age, Net Worth, Education, Family, Career, Fashion, and Style

Dreka Gates Biography, Height, Weight, Age, Net Worth, Education, Family, Career, Fashion, Style

Dreka Gates, born on August 31st, 1986, is an American businesswoman, fashion enthusiast, and the wife of rapper Kevin Gates. She was born and raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and is of African-American ethnicity. Dreka’s maiden name is Taylor, and she has a younger sister named Nique.

Early Life and Education:

Dreka Gates went to Central High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where she graduated in 2004. After completing high school, she went to Baton Rouge Community College to pursue her higher education. Later, she transferred to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Career:

Dreka Gates started her career as a social worker before she became an entrepreneur. She is the CEO and co-founder of the record label, Bread Winners’ Association, which was founded in 2010 by her husband Kevin Gates. Dreka has worked hard to make the label a success and has been instrumental in managing the business side of Kevin Gates’ career. She has also been actively involved in promoting her husband’s music and has helped him build a loyal fan base.

Dreka has also been a driving force in her husband’s philanthropic efforts. She has been involved in organizing charity events and fundraising for various causes. In 2016, she launched the “Helping Hands Foundation” with her husband, which aims to provide support and resources to underprivileged children and families.

Fashion and Style:

Dreka Gates is known for her unique sense of fashion and style. She is often seen wearing bold and colorful outfits and is not afraid to experiment with different styles. She has a keen eye for fashion and has been featured in various fashion magazines for her unique style.

Dreka is also a fan of designer brands and has been spotted wearing outfits from top fashion houses such as Gucci, Balenciaga, and Louis Vuitton. She has also collaborated with fashion brands and has launched her own fashion line, “Drekaville,” which features clothing and accessories that reflect her personal style.

Height, Weight, Age, and Net Worth:

Dreka Gates stands at 5 feet 6 inches (167 cm) tall and weighs around 60 kg (132 lbs). She is 35 years old as of 2021. Dreka’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million, which she has earned through her successful career as an entrepreneur and fashion enthusiast.

Family Life:

Dreka Gates met her future husband, Kevin Gates, when they were both teenagers. They started dating in 2002 and got married in 2015. The couple has two children together, a son named Islah and a daughter named Khaza. Dreka is also a stepmother to Kevin’s daughter from a previous relationship.

Dreka and Kevin’s relationship has been through its ups and downs over the years, but they have remained committed to each other. Dreka has been a strong support system for her husband, especially during his time in prison. She has been vocal about her husband’s struggles with mental health and has been actively working to raise awareness about the issue.

Conclusion:

Dreka Gates is a successful entrepreneur, fashion enthusiast, and a strong support system for her husband. She has worked hard to build a successful career for herself and has been actively involved in promoting her husband’s music and philanthropic efforts. Her unique sense of fashion and style has also made her a trendsetter in the fashion world. Overall, Dreka Gates is an inspiring woman who has shown that with hard work and determination, anything is possible.

