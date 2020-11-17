Drew Days Death -Dead : Legendary Drew Days has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Legendary Drew Days has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 16, 2020.

“Janai Nelson on Twitter: “We mourn the loss of the legendary #DrewDays, III who passed at 79 y/o. He spent 8 yrs as a star litigator at @NAACP_LDF & went on to become the 1st Black Asst Atty General for Civil Rts & 2nd Black U.S. Solicitor General (Thurgood Marshall was the first). ”

