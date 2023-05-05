Drew Hassenbein Obituary : Honoring Drew Hassenbein: A Tribute to a Life Well-Spent

Honoring Drew Hassenbein: Celebrating a Life Well-Spent

Drew Hassenbein: A Life Well-Lived

Drew Hassenbein was a man who lived life to the fullest. His passing left a void in the hearts of all those who knew him. He was a loving husband, devoted father, and a friend to many. He was a man of integrity and honor, and his legacy will live on in the memories of those whose lives he touched.

Early Years and Love for Adventure

Drew was born in 1972 and grew up in a small town in Iowa. He was the youngest of three siblings and was always known for his adventurous spirit. As a child, he loved exploring the great outdoors and was always up for a challenge. His love for adventure continued into his adult years, where he became an avid traveler, exploring different parts of the world and immersing himself in different cultures.

A Passion for Life and Faith

Drew was a man who had a passion for life and lived it to the fullest. He lived every day as if it were his last and never took anything for granted. He was a man of many talents and had a knack for making everyone around him feel special. His infectious smile and positive attitude were contagious, and he had a way of making people feel at ease.

Drew was also a man of great faith, and his love for God was evident in everything he did. He was a member of his local church and was actively involved in various ministries. He was a man who lived out his faith, and his life was a testament to the love and grace of God.

A Devoted Family Man

In addition to his love for adventure and faith, Drew was also a devoted family man. He was married to his wife, Emily, for 20 years and had two children, a son, and a daughter. His family was the center of his world, and he always put them first. He was a loving husband and a devoted father who cherished every moment spent with his family.

A Legacy That Lives On

Drew’s passing was a shock to all who knew him, and his loss has left a gaping hole in the hearts of those who loved him. However, his legacy lives on in the memories of those who knew him. He was a man who lived life to the fullest, loved God, and loved his family. He was a man of integrity and honor and will be remembered for his infectious smile, upbeat attitude, and love for life.

In conclusion, Drew Hassenbein was a man who lived a life well-lived. He was a man of many talents, a lover of adventure, a man of faith, and a devoted family man. His passing was a loss to all who knew him, but his legacy lives on in the memories of those whose lives he touched. Drew will be forever remembered as a man who lived life to the fullest and left a lasting impact on all those who knew him.