Drew Osborne Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Drew Osborne has Died .

Drew Osborne has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 6. 2021.

John Osborne 4 hrs · You left us far too prematurely Drew Osborne. RIP my dear son.

Source: (20+) Facebook

— Tributes —

———————— –

Sandee Oliver wrote

Oh John, I am so very sorry to hear this very sad news. Sending warm hugs your way my dear friend.

Barbara Glick wrote

I’m so sorry, John. Sending hugs to you. You and your family are in my thoughts.

Gina Struble wrote

Oh John…there are no words. Sending condolences and much love.

Gregory Edward Leach wrote

Oz, you’ll be in my thoughts and prayers. I’m so sorry you and your family are going through this unimaginable pain. Love you brother.

John Allred wrote

John, Malinda and I want you to know we are thinking of you. Sending our prayers and hoping that the hole in you heart starts to heal as you remember all the fun times. The laughter, jokes and stories. Our daughter left us 9 years ago. We enjoy our memories. Wishing the same for you and your family.

Karla Hansen wrote

John I’m so sorry. May you find peace and comfort. Prayers coming your way.

Shellee Stoughton wrote

I’m so sorry John. No words but sending lots of love and prayers.

Dennis Gallagher wrote

OMG. I am so saddened to hear this news John. My thoughts and warmest vibes are with you and yours.

Karen Lauridsen wrote

John, the loss of a child is a horrible thing to have to go thru. My prayers and sympathy and love to you and your family.

Shelley Sweet Ghannam wrote

John, I am so so sorry hear about Drew. Both of your boys have always had a special place in my heart. My heart is aching for all of you. My God rest his soul and take care of him. I pray too that He watches over all of you and eases your pain. Loved that kid!!!! 🙏🏻

Adam Arlan wrote

My thoughts and prayers with you, my friend. My deepest condolences. RIP Drew.

DiAnna Brett Elmer wrote

So sorry to hear this, prayers for all of you.

Lela Robles wrote

Our thoughts and prayers are with you.

Jim Lamb wrote

John very sorry for your loss. Sending positive thoughts your way…

Gina Ferro wrote

My Prayers and deepest sympathy! I am here for you all, always! He is dearly missed! Left us way to soon!.

Christie Bennett Blackner wrote

I am so very sorry to hear this! Sending love and prayers!🙏

Cynthia Anderson wrote

So sorry to hear John! I know you loved your boys! Every time I was with you, you always had a proud papa story !

Kelley Gray Saucierb wrote

Deepest condolences to you John.

Ivy Bruder wrote wrote

So sorry for your loss!! Thoughts and prayers to you and your family

Jo Poulson wrote

Oh my. May peace find your heart and love blanket your soul…with much love

Penny Romero wrote

So sorry for your loss. My prayers and love to you and your family.

Tom Swanson wrote

John Osborne thoughts and prayers with Drew, you and yours. So sorry for your loss.

Pam Burger wrote

John I am so sorry. Praying for you and the family.

