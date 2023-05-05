“Drill murder sentencing” Today : Woman sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing man with a drill

Woman Sentenced to 35 Years in Prison for Using Drill to Kill Man

Mandy Lou Villegas, a woman who used a drill to kill Domingo Sanchez, 36, in 2019, has been sentenced to 35 years in prison. Villegas pleaded no contest in a plea deal for the murder of Sanchez, who was found tied up and dead inside a home on El Dorado Street on February 11, 2019. According to police at the time of the murder, Villegas admitted to the slaying. It was later revealed that Sanchez died of blunt force trauma and asphyxia.

In court, Villegas’ attorney asked the judge to take into consideration her mental health. According to online court records, Villegas had been found incompetent to stand trial in 2019 and was sent to a state hospital. When Villegas regained competency, she was brought back to Bexar County. Villegas has since gone through other psychological evaluations that have found her competent to stand trial.

A trial was avoided, and Villegas instead accepted a plea deal where judgment would be assessed at anywhere from five to 35 years in prison. The state asked for the maximum punishment. “If you look at the stipulated evidence, mental health was not an issue at the time the crime was committed. I think with her statement to police, it was pretty clear that she knew what was going on,” prosecutor David Martin said.

290th District Court Judge Jennifer Peña sentenced Villegas to 35 years, with credit for time served. Villegas is eligible for parole after serving half her sentence.

The case highlights the importance of mental health evaluations in criminal cases. Villegas’ mental health status was a factor in the case, and it was determined that she was competent to stand trial. However, mental health evaluations can sometimes be overlooked, and this can have serious consequences for both defendants and victims.

In conclusion, the murder of Domingo Sanchez and the subsequent sentencing of Mandy Lou Villegas is a tragic reminder of the devastating impact that violent crimes can have on families and communities. While it is important to hold individuals accountable for their actions, it is equally important to ensure that defendants receive appropriate mental health evaluations and treatment when needed. This can help prevent future tragedies and ensure that justice is served in a fair and equitable manner.

News Source : Erica Hernandez,Misael Gomez

Source Link :Woman who killed man with a drill sentenced to 35 years in prison/