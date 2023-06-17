Drive-by Shooting Claims Life of Man in Santa Rosa today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to police, a drive-by shooting on Friday evening in southwest Santa Rosa resulted in the death of a man. The incident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. in an apartment complex situated in the 2300 block of Corby Avenue, north of Hearn Avenue. The victim, who was in his late teens or early 20s, was taken to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital but later succumbed to his injuries, confirmed Santa Rosa police Lt. Dan Hackett. As per reports, 3-5 shots were fired, but it is unclear if the victim was targeted or how many times he was hit. Sgt. Charlie Lasala stated that investigators are exploring the possibility that the shooting was gang-related, but no description of the suspects or vehicle has been released by the authorities. The apartment complex is a few yards off Corby, and the police have cordoned off the area, although those already present have not been asked to vacate. The killing marks the fourth homicide in Santa Rosa and the fifth in Sonoma County this year. This is an evolving story, and further updates are awaited.

Santa Rosa shooting Drive-by shooting in Santa Rosa Man shot in Santa Rosa Gun violence in Santa Rosa Suspect in Santa Rosa shooting

News Source : COLIN ATAGI

Source Link :Man killed in Santa Rosa drive-by shooting/