Drive-by shooting in Midfield claims life of 29-year-old man today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A 29-year-old man was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting while sitting on a porch on Rayfield Drive in Midfield, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred before 2 a.m. on Saturday, with multiple shots being fired at the home. Investigators believe the victim was hit by a bullet during the drive-by shooting. The Sheriff’s Office is interviewing witnesses and asks anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or the Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450, option 2.

Midfield drive-by shooting Homicide in Midfield Gun violence in Alabama Crime rates in Midfield Victim identified in Midfield shooting

News Source : WVTM

Source Link :29-year-old man killed in drive-by shooting in Midfield/