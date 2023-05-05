“Drive-by shooting in Serbia” Today : Drive-by shooting in Serbian town claims 8 lives, following a school shooting that left 9 dead the day before.

Shooter Kills Eight and Wounds 13 in Serbia Drive-By Shooting

In the wake of the school shooting that took place in Belgrade on Wednesday, a second mass killing has occurred in Serbia. On Thursday evening, a shooter killed at least eight people and wounded 13 in a drive-by shooting in a town close to Belgrade. The attacker used an automatic weapon to shoot randomly at people near the town of Mladenovac, some 30 miles south of the capital. The 21-year-old suspect has fled the scene, and police are currently searching for him. Serbian Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic has called the shooting a terrorist act.

The Balkan nation is struggling to come to terms with the recent mass murders, which are extremely rare in Serbia. Dozens of Serbian students paid silent homage to their peers killed in Wednesday’s school shooting rampage. The tragedy has sparked a debate about the general state of the nation following decades of crises and conflicts that have created a state of permanent insecurity and instability, along with deep political divisions.

Authorities are taking action to boost gun control, with police urging citizens to lock up their guns and keep them safe, away from children. Wednesday’s school shooting was carried out by a 13-year-old boy who used his father’s guns, which he had taken from a safe. The shooter had planned the attack for a month, drew sketches of classrooms, and made lists of the children he planned to kill. The tragedy has prompted authorities to announce a three-day mourning period, set up a helpline, and tighten controls on gun owners in the future.

The shooter responsible for Thursday’s drive-by shooting has not given any motive for his actions. Gun culture is widespread in Serbia and elsewhere in the Balkans, with the region having some of the highest numbers of guns per capita in Europe. Experts have repeatedly warned of the danger posed by the number of weapons in a highly divided country like Serbia, where violence against minority groups often goes unpunished. They also note that decades of instability stemming from the conflicts of the 1990s as well as ongoing economic hardship could trigger such outbursts.

The recent mass murders in Serbia demonstrate the urgent need for stricter gun control measures. It is essential that authorities take action to prevent further tragedies and address the root causes of the violence. The people of Serbia deserve to live in a safe and stable society, free from the threat of mass shootings and other forms of violence.

News Source : The Associated Press

Source Link :8 dead in drive-by shooting in Serbia town a day after 9 killed at a school/