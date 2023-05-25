drive-by shooting on Everett Street victim T : Drive-by shooting in Toledo injures young boy and 20-year-old victim

A drive-by shooting in north Toledo resulted in a young boy and a 20-year-old man being hospitalized on Tuesday. No suspects have been arrested yet. The incident occurred on Everett Street, and WTOL 11 visited the neighborhood the following day to check on the victims and their families. The boy’s family stated that he is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the hand, while the 20-year-old victim, who identified himself as “T,” is using crutches after being shot in the buttocks. The Toledo Police Department’s incident report indicates that T and the boy were caught in a spray of gunfire from a passing car, which was fired into a group of both children and adults. Although both victims have non-life-threatening injuries, T expressed his concern for the injured boy and his inability to play games after being shot. T implored those running around with guns to be mindful of where and when they pull the trigger, lamenting that children are often caught in the crossfire. He believes that there is no end in sight to the cycle of violence, and no suspects have been arrested yet. Anyone with information that could assist the police investigation is urged to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111, and anonymity is guaranteed.

