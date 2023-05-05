Drive-by shooting Today : Drive-by shooting in Serbia leaves eight dead and 13 wounded | Global News

What happened?

On Thursday night, at least eight people were killed and 13 injured in a drive-by style shooting in Serbia. The attacker used an automatic weapon to shoot randomly at people near the town of Mladenovac, some 50km south of Belgrade. Police are hunting for the 21-year-old suspect who fled after the attack. This is the second mass killing in Serbia in two days.

Reaction

Serbian Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic called the shooting “a terrorist act.” Special police and helicopter units have been sent to the region as well as ambulances. Authorities have not released any further details about the incident.

Previous shooting

On Wednesday, a 13-year-old boy opened fire at Vladislav Ribnikar primary school in Belgrade, killing eight children and a security guard. Police said the boy had used two handguns he had taken from his father and had planned the attack for a month. The shooting also left seven people hospitalised, including six children and a teacher. The boy is too young to be charged and tried and has been placed in a psychiatric institution. The boy’s father and mother have also been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Tougher rules on gun ownership

The country’s first mass school shooting prompted the Serbian government to announce tougher rules on gun ownership. Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic announced a moratorium on new gun licences except those for hunting, a review of existing permits, and more surveillance of shooting ranges and how people store their weapons. Police urged citizens to lock up their guns and keep them safe, away from children.

Mourning period

On Thursday, thousands of people gathered in central Belgrade to lay flowers and light candles to commemorate those killed in the shooting on Wednesday morning. A three-day mourning period will begin on Friday morning.

Gun culture in Serbia

Gun culture is widespread in Serbia and elsewhere in the Balkans. The region is among the top in Europe in the number of guns per capita.